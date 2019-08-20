SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Almost seven hours of talks by San Mateo police with a man barricaded in an attic concluded successfully Monday.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Sycamore Avenue regarding a welfare check on a subject described as suicidal.
The man had barricaded himself in the attic, not only preventing entry by police, but also trapping the man inside.
Crisis negotiators joined officers trained in crisis intervention as talks with the man began.
San Mateo Consolidated Fire personnel arrived and were able to get access to the attic.
The man ultimately surrendered and was hospitalized for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.
“The lack of mental health crisis services across California has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises,” the police department said in a statement. “The San Mateo Police Department advocates crisis intervention training and our police officers undergo a 40-hour intensive program. Through collaborative community partnerships and intensive training, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety.”
