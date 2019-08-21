SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pet cat still wearing a harness was discovered and rescued as it cowered hundreds of feet above the water on the ledge of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, authorities said.
San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials said the 6-year-old male cat was located on the bridge on Tuesday, but it is still a mystery as to how he got there.
The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans workers assisted SF Animal Control in getting the animal to safety using a net.
Animal Care officials have named the cat Tenzing and were hoping its owner will come forward and claim their pet and explain how it got onto the busy Bay Bridge.
They ask that if you recognize the cat or have any information about it to call them at 415-554-6364.
