Comments
WINDSOR (CBS SF) — State Highway 101 is closed in both directions Wednesday evening due to a fire in the unincorporated town of Windsor, according to authorities.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported the closure shortly after 6 p.m. Fire crews are at the scene.
The northbound direction is closed at Airport Boulevard. The southbound direction is closed at Windsor River Road.
Update 6:15pm: Hwy 101 closed in both directions. Northbound closed at Airport. Southbound closed at Windsor River Rd. No evacuations. https://t.co/DHket9brJF
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) August 22, 2019
There are no evacuations at this point, but visibility is limited, according to the Santa Rosa CHP office.
You must log in to post a comment.