WINDSOR (CBS SF) — State Highway 101 is closed in both directions Wednesday evening due to a fire in the unincorporated town of Windsor, according to authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported the closure shortly after 6 p.m. Fire crews are at the scene.

The northbound direction is closed at Airport Boulevard. The southbound direction is closed at Windsor River Road.

There are no evacuations at this point, but visibility is limited, according to the Santa Rosa CHP office.

