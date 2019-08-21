SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man struck in the head last week in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood died from his injuries on Tuesday, police said.
Officers found the victim, identified by police as 48-year-old Tung Tran, laying on the ground unconscious near Fifth and Stevenson streets on Sunday.
Tran was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.
After watching surveillance video from the area, investigators were able to obtain images of the suspect and were able to identify him as Antwan Monroe, 45, of San Francisco.
On Tuesday, officers located Monroe in the 1000 block of Mission Street and arrested him on suspicion of homicide, police said. Monroe is being held without bail, according to jail records.
