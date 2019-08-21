SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Officials at San Jose State University have released a statement condemning racist and anti-immigrant flyers were found on campus.
The school’s president said the flyers were posted at various locations on campus and at other colleges across the country. Images of the flyers posted online showed a message that read “Diversity Destroys Nations.”
The flyers were attributed to an organization called the American Identity Movement, formerly known as Identity Evropa; a white supremacist organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.
The flyers were immediately removed.
University President Dr. Mary A. Papazian wrote a blog post about the flyers Tuesday. It read, in part:
“Our community will not tolerate, hatred, discrimination or forms of social violence against individuals or groups on the basis of their race, ethnicity, immigrant status. We are committed to providing a campus community that is safe and responsive.”
Wednesday was the first day of class at San Jose State.
