SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A robot guard, similar to Star Wars famed R2D2, has been damaged after it was attacked by a vandal who kicked it several times before knocking it over inside a Hayward parking garage, authorities said.
The 400-pound device, a Knightscope K5 robot, was in the Watkins parking garage structure and is equipped with four cameras. One of the cameras captured the attack and images of the suspect as he fled the Aug. 3rd attack. Police said the robot’s cameras are so good they can record 300 vehicle license plates in a minute.
On the images, the suspect is seen as a white man, in his late teens or 20s, wearing jeans and a black t-shirt emblazoned with word “Inferno”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hayward police at 510-293-3433.
