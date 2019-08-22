ALAMO (KPIX) – After spending a few years in portable classrooms, students and teachers are finally back in permanent classrooms at Stone Valley Middle School.
The brand new school is all thanks to Measure D, the $260 million facilities bond that voters approved back in 2012. Finally, the teachers and students can benefit from the construction.
Originally designed as a kindergarten through 8th grade school back in the 1950s, Stone Valley Middle School now reflects how the needs of the community have changed over the decades.
The school went through a major renovation, which included tearing down old buildings, and re-configuring them to create more of a campus feel.
Elizabeth Graswich, the Director of Communications for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, says none of this would have been possible without the voters’ support.
“Our communities recognize that students need to have places where they feel welcome, great environments where they can feel engaged,” Graswich said. “And the reality is, is that the changing dynamics of 21st century learning. These spaces are more flexible, there’s more natural light. They’re just much more modern.”
There’s now a quad area that gives students more outdoor space to hang out in, and also gives the staff good lines of vision to supervise multiple areas at once. Another major improvement is a bigger multi-purpose area with modern amenities.
Some smaller construction projects are still wrapping up, but the district says they’re excited to finally see the students and teachers using all these new buildings.
