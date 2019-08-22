ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders have been in training camp for less than a month and star receiver Antonio Brown seems to be making headlines almost every day.

Frost-bitten feet. Grievances filed against the NFL helmet rule. And now, even with Brown being out of the country for tonight’s exhibition game in Canada, there was a little more headline fodder on Thursday.

The Raiders are the focus this season for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series. When the rating for this week’s episode came out, Brown couldn’t help from noting that viewership in Pittsburgh outpaced the national average by more than three times.

Brown’s departure from Pittsburgh in the off-season is still a source of annoyance with many Steelers fans. To Brown took to social media to poke them a bit.

“My ex still thinks of me,” he tweeted.

It set off a twitter storm both critical of Brown and also in support of him.

You already know you messed up by getting kicked out of Pittsburgh. Don't try and hide it. Pittsburgh made you, now we will watch you freefall and laugh the entire time. — BigMad (@BigMad20) August 22, 2019

Pittsburgh fans before hard knocks: I hate AB he's such a bad guy I hope I never have to see him again. Pittsburgh fans Tuesday night: pic.twitter.com/RdKQmqJC13 — William (@HulkHolcomb85) August 22, 2019

It’s not often you get the opportunity to watch a train wreck in slow motion. Can’t blame em. — Riggerd (@NFLOutsiderRig) August 22, 2019

You’ll miss your ex by week 1 pal. — Josh Mavilla (@Mavilla15) August 22, 2019

Nah man, your ex is OBSESSED with you 😂 — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) August 22, 2019

Highest paid WR in the league and best we get is show up when he feels like it. Insane. Idk why Raider fans defend this behavior, it hurts the team. — Brandon Lutz (@LutzStrong) August 22, 2019