ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders have been in training camp for less than a month and star receiver Antonio Brown seems to be making headlines almost every day.

Frost-bitten feet. Grievances filed against the NFL helmet rule. And now, even with Brown being out of the country for tonight’s exhibition game in Canada, there was a little more headline fodder on Thursday.

The Raiders are the focus this season for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series. When the rating for this week’s episode came out, Brown couldn’t help from noting that viewership in Pittsburgh outpaced the national average by more than three times.

Brown’s departure from Pittsburgh in the off-season is still a source of annoyance with many Steelers fans. To Brown took to social media to poke them a bit.

“My ex still thinks of me,” he tweeted.

It set off a twitter storm both critical of Brown and also in support of him.

