BELMONT (CBS SF) – Belmont police arrested a man and a woman Tuesday after being alerted by a resident who saw people casing cars in the garage of a condominium complex on Davey Glen Road.
Police were alerted shortly after 11 a.m. about a man and woman looking into and trying the door handles of cars parked in the garage in the 400 block of Davey Glen. The pair fled when they noticed the resident.
Officers searching the area found two suspects hiding on the roof of a building in the 300 block of El Camino Real.
San Mateo residents Yessica Cadenahernandez, 28, and Yunior Renelopez, 23, were arrested without incident and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City for prowling and violation of probation.
Officers determined that they had slipped under a security gate as it closed to gain entry to the garage.
