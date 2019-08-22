SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than a dozen U.S. democratic presidential candidates will be in San Francisco starting on Thursday for the three-day Democratic National Convention’s Summer Meeting.
Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 election set to speak include: U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Tim Ryan; former Obama Administration Secretary of Urban Housing and Development Julian Castro; writer Marianne Williamson; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and Joe Sestak, a former Pennsylvania congressman.
During the convention, which runs through Saturday at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, members will participate in caucus, council and committee meetings.
On Saturday, DNC members will hold their general session meeting to discuss party business. Other democratic candidates unable to make the convention may appear via video conference, DNC officials said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is not scheduled to appear at the meeting, per his campaign website.
