SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision near San Jose State University early Thursday morning, San Jose police said.
The collision occurred around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth and San Fernando streets by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, police said. Officers arrived to find the man lying in the street, and he later died from his injuries.
Just got to the scene of a fatal hit and run in #SanJose. This is at E San Fernando St and S Fourth St by the Dr. MLK Jr. Library. Roads are blocked in this area as police investigate. Victim is an adult male. No other info at this time. @SJPDPIO @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/uJZtvRyPdE
— Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) August 22, 2019
San Fernando Street was closed for several hours as police investigated. The road reopened shortly before 7 a.m.
No further information is immediately available.
