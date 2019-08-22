  • KPIX 5Watch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision near San Jose State University early Thursday morning, San Jose police said.

The collision occurred around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth and San Fernando streets by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, police said. Officers arrived to find the man lying in the street, and he later died from his injuries.

San Fernando Street was closed for several hours as police investigated. The road reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.

