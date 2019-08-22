EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — Police in El Cerrito and Richmond are investigating several suspicious fires reported this week including a vehicle fire that injured a woman, according to authorities.
The El Cerrito Police Department said several small fires were reported in public areas of Richmond on Tuesday, most of them limited to shrubs and garbage cans.
Four more fires were reported along San Pablo Avenue on Wednesday morning, including one when an occupied vehicle was ignited in the parking of a vacant Taco Bell in El Cerrito. A woman sleeping in the vehicle suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is presently no suspect information.
Police and fire departments in both cities are conducting a joint investigation to determine a suspect and motive and are asking anyone with information about the fires to call dispatch at 510-233-1214.
