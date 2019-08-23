



SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been arrested on kidnapping, hate crime and assault charges after they attacked a juvenile family member’s boyfriend, authorities said.

San Bruno police said 46-year-old Wilfredo Amaya, 46-year-old Haydee Arguello, and 49-year-old Luisandor Suarez have been booked into San Mateo County Jail for numerous felony charges related to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

Investigators said a male juvenile came to the San Bruno Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting that he had been assaulted and held against his will in a local residence.

The boy told police he was visiting a juvenile female acquaintance at her home, when members of the female’s family arrived at about 2:30 a.m. The suspects are Hispanic while the alleged victim is African-American.

The three suspects allegedly became irate at the boyfriend and started assaulting him. Ultimately, investigators said, the suspects allegedly restrained the victim using rope, held him against his will, assaulted him multiple times and threatened to kill him.

Eventually, the suspects released the juvenile victim and he fled the scene. The victim was later treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The boy told police that throughout the attack, the suspects yelled at him using multiple racial slurs, and he believed his race to be a motivating factor in the attack.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.