



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The Sacramento Kings and the NBA announced Friday morning that they had concluded the investigation of an alleged sexual assault by former Warriors coach Luke Walton against Kelli Tenant. Investigators determined there was not a sufficient basis to support the allegations against Walton.

Tennant, who filed a civil lawsuit against Walton on April 22, elected not to participate in the investigation.

The following day, Tennant held a press conference to describe the improper behavior that Walton allegedly engaged in, which included sexual assault, verbal and physical harassment and unwanted physical contact over a three year period.

At the time of the alleged assault, Walton was still with the Warriors; it reportedly happened in April 2016, shortly before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers as their head coach for the 2016-2017 NBA season.

Tennant, a former sports reporter at Spectrum Sportsnet LA, claimed Walton forced himself upon her after she came up to his Santa Monica hotel room to discuss a book she was writing.

Walton was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers in April this year as a result of a lackluster season, but he was immediately hired by the Kings and introduced as their head coach.

The investigation was conducted by a team from Van Dermyden Maddux, a Sacramento law firm. Elizabeth Maringer, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of the NBA, also led the investigation.

Walton and over 20 other individuals were interviewed as the team collected evidence and several documents and other materials were reviewed, the NBA said. Tennant denied repeated requests for interview by investigators at the advice of her counsel.

The NBA said the investigation is considered closed unless further evidence becomes available.