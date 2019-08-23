NOVATO (CBS SF) – The Novato City Council Thursday night unanimously appointed Novato Police Department Chief of Police Adam McGill as the Acting City Manager.
The appointment is effective immediately, according to city officials.
McGill, who will continue in his role as Chief of Police, will report to the Novato City Council and will supervise all city staff.
“Adam has proven that he has the leadership skills and community focus needed to maintain and enhance the services provided to Novato residents and businesses and to work effectively with all city staff and the full council,” Novato Mayor Eric Lucan said in a statement released Thursday.
Adam has 28 years of public service experience and has been a police chief in California for the past 10 years. He has served as Novato Chief of Police for the past three years.
