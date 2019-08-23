ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The alleged gunman who shot three people at a Sacramento-area home rented by Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein has been taken into custody in Antioch, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said Trey Hallman was taken into custody without incident. No other details were immediately released.

Deputies said they were called to a home in the 10000 block of Clover Ranch Drive in the South Sacramento Vineyard neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. Friday to a report of shots fired.

The caller told deputies his roommate shot him, was wearing body armor and was possibly armed with multiple firearms.

Upon arrival, deputies located three gunshot victims, all males in their 20’s. All three victims were transported to area hospitals. One of the males sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two additional males were in the home and were unharmed.

People close to Cauley-Stein confirmed to CBS13 Sacramento that the player once rented the home where the shooting took place, but no longer lives there. Cauley-Stein, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, was not in the area at the time.

An intense manhunt was launched for Hallman, who was located in Antioch.

No other information was immediately available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident or the whereabouts of Trey Hallman, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).