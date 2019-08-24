SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in San Jose, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat. He was turning onto westbound Santa Teresa Boulevard from northbound San Ignacio Avenue when a Dodge Ram Laramie pick-up truck hit his car in the intersection, according to San Jose police.
The driver of the Laramie fled the scene on foot and has not been identified or apprehended.
The driver of the Passat was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He is San Jose’s 30th fatal collision victim this year.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Michael O’Brien of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867
