SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are at the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in San Jose.

A person was shot shortly before noon in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive and a suspect fled the scene, San Jose police posted on Twitter.

The condition of the victim was not released.

The suspect fled the scene and a description was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

