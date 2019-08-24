Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police are at the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in San Jose.
A person was shot shortly before noon in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive and a suspect fled the scene, San Jose police posted on Twitter.
The condition of the victim was not released.
The suspect fled the scene and a description was not available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.
