



MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store caused panic at the Great Mall in Milpitas Sunday evening, prompting a lockdown as people inside feared a shooting had occurred.

Milpitas police said there was no evidence of shots fired nor of an active shooter at the mall. There was a shelter-in-place warning for those inside the Great Mall while two search teams conducted a search of the mall interior.

Great Mall of the Bay Area Update 2: At this time there is NO evidence that shots were fired at the GMBA. Officers are continuing to search the mall interior. #MilpitasPD — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

Police said the robbery attempt caused panic because of the sound of shattering glass. Another similar incident happened at the Modesto Mall Sunday, but the Milpitas Police Captain Raj Maharaj would not confirm if the two incidents are related.

Police are searching for three suspects who are still at large, saying they may have escaped the scene in a black sedan.

Police are advising people to stay clear of the area. Officers began escorting store employees and shoppers inside the mall outside to parking lots while the investigation continued.

KPIX 5 spoke to a woman who said her girlfriend and 12-year-old daughter are still stuck inside the Kids Footlocker in the mall.

“Me and my girlfriend and her daughter were just at the Garlic Festival and we missed that shooting by a couple of minutes, and now this is happening. It’s just horrible,” said Eileen.

Police said though officers are still on the scene, there is no immediate threat to the community.

KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano contributed to this report.