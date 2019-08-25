OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Warriors superstar Stephen Curry showed up to play pickup ball at famed Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B.’s basketball block party in Oakland on Sunday.
Mistah F.A.B., whose real name is Stanley Petey Cox, hosted the basketball tournament at Pepsi Park on 44th Street in Oakland. Backpacks were being given out to kids who just started school.
Social media video of the event showed Curry playing hard against local Oakland hoopers, who flipped the table and drained three pointers over the two-time league MVP.
Steph Curry’s going 1v1 with some random dude at the park on a Sunday.
He really is the greatest guy ever. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMFFl0tFU9
— Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 26, 2019
Cox’s event drew a large crowd and Curry’s surprise entrance only made it larger, with spectators lined up along the court’s boundaries to watch the All-Star play. But since it was Cox’s event, he would not be outshined. Mistah F.A.B. took and drained a game-winning shot with Curry on his team, according to ESPN NBA writer Marc Spears.
With backcourt mate @StephenCurry30 alongside him, @MistahFAB makes the game-winner from Curry territory at his street party in The Town. pic.twitter.com/zJK7fIaXpx
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 25, 2019
Steph’s wife Ayesha was also at the event, according to Cox.
