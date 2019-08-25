  • KPIX 5On Air

Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Warriors superstar Stephen Curry showed up to play pickup ball at famed Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B.’s basketball block party in Oakland on Sunday.

Mistah F.A.B., whose real name is Stanley Petey Cox, hosted the basketball tournament at Pepsi Park on 44th Street in Oakland. Backpacks were being given out to kids who just started school.

Social media video of the event showed Curry playing hard against local Oakland hoopers, who flipped the table and drained three pointers over the two-time league MVP.

Cox’s event drew a large crowd and Curry’s surprise entrance only made it larger, with spectators lined up along the court’s boundaries to watch the All-Star play. But since it was Cox’s event, he would not be outshined. Mistah F.A.B. took and drained a game-winning shot with Curry on his team, according to ESPN NBA writer Marc Spears.

Steph’s wife Ayesha was also at the event, according to Cox.

