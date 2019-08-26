SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – After more than 50 years, the Bay Area’s rock ‘n’ roll radio station KFOG 104.5 will be signing off.
The station’s parent company, Cumulus Media, Inc., made the announcement on Monday on KNBR’s website.
KFOG first went on the air in 1964 as an easy-listening station, and its trademark fog horn sound quickly caught on. On September 16, 1982 it switched to it’s present-day blend of classic and album rock. The final day is set for Thursday, September 5.
Cumulus said it will flip to a simulcast of Sports Talker KNBR-AM 680 full-time, starting September 6.
“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a station, and we want to thank the staff, listeners, and advertisers who together made KFOG the legendary and beloved station that so many of us in San Francisco had the opportunity to enjoy,” said Doug Harvill, vice president and marketing manager of Cumulus San Francisco.
