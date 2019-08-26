EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old transient allegedly assaulted an off-duty San Francisco police officer with a rock before the officer shot and wounded him in El Cerrito Sunday night, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Moeser Lane about a block or so from San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito police Capt. Robert De La Campa said.

The man who was shot, identified as Thomas Whalen, was taken to a hospital and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer.

According to police his bail is $75,000.

The officer who shot the man was not in police custody but was being interviewed by investigators, De La Campa said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office crime lab was also worked the scene, De La Campa said, who added El Cerrito police were investigating whether it is a criminal case.

Investigators have not yet found anyone who saw the attack, and they’re asking any unidentified witnesses to come forward and call the El Cerrito Police Department.

