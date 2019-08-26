HONOLULU (CBS SF) – An endurance athlete from Spain who set out from San Francisco Bay more than two months ago has arrived in Hawaii after making the trip paddleboarding across the Pacific Ocean.
Antonio De La Rosa arrived in Honolulu early Saturday morning after setting sail from the Bay Area on June 9th, 76 days earlier.
“This is record! For me and for everybody,” he told CBS affiliate KGMB-TV.
He becomes the first solo traveler to ever cross the Pacific on a stand-up paddleboard.
“No motor. This is the motor!” De La Rosa laughed, pointing at his bicep.
De La Rosa’s daring 2,900 mile trip was meant to raise awareness about ocean pollution. His highly-modified 24-foot paddleboard included sleeping quarters in the front and storage space in the back.
The athlete reportedly celebrated his ocean-crossing feat with an ice-cold beer.
