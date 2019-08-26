SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors single-game tickets for upcoming preseason games at the team’s new Chase Center in San Francisco go on sale for the general public at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be exclusive presale opportunities to buy game tickets earlier Tuesday. The first exclusive event begins at 9 a.m. for season ticket holders.

Sales for the games open at 10 a.m. for Chase cardholders and noon for those on the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Wait List.

Another presale event for Warriors Insiders begins at 2 p.m. before general sales open.

The Warriors’ first 2019-20-preseason game at Chase Center will be at 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, against the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be the first NBA game in San Francisco since the Warriors defeated the Buffalo Braves 106-100 in January 1971 at what is now the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The next preseason games at Chase Center will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 against the Lakers.

