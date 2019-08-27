Comments
BOSTON (CBS Boston) — Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s “next chapter” involves a campaign to get professional sports leagues to loosen their restrictions on medical cannabis.
The retired former Patriots tight end announced at a press conference in New York City on Tuesday that he has partnered with Abacus Health to launch a line of CBD products, after Gronkowski said the products changed his life.
“I immediately made CBDMedic part of my recovery,” Gronkowski said of his post-retirement treatment. “And now for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free. And that is a big deal.”
You must log in to post a comment.