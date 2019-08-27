



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The hugely popular Popeyes chicken sandwiches are nowhere to be found in San Francisco, or anywhere in the country, for that matter.

The fast-food chain started selling the Louisiana-style, buttermilk hand-battered fried chicken filets on “warm buttery” brioche buns on August 12, but Popeyes must not have anticipated how popular they would become. The were long lines around the country, with irate, hungry customers who vented their frustrations all over social media. Someone even tried to sell a Popeyes chicken sandwich on eBay for $7000!

On Tuesday, a sign was posted in the window at the Popeyes on Divisidero Street in San Francisco’s NoPa neighborhood, saying there were “no sandwiches today,” before the store even opened its doors.

In an Instagram post, the company said, “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now).

That’s right. “For now.”

The company has promised fans that the sandwiches will return.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” said Popeyes in a statement.

Meantime, the company advises Popeyes Chicken Sandwich lovers to download their app if they “want to be the first to know when it’s back.”