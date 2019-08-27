SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors declared a climate crisis Tuesday, joining dozens of Bay Area cities and counties that have pledged resources toward mitigating global warming.
Supervisor Dave Cortese introduced the resolution in tandem with the county’s ongoing environmental efforts to end greenhouse gas emissions and move to 100 percent renewable electric power. The supervisors approved the resolution unanimously with one absence.
“Our planet, our livelihoods and the livelihoods of generations to come are at stake,” Cortese said. “We are at an important junction in our history where folks from all walks of life are uniting behind a global mission to restore the climate for future generations.”
San Francisco, Petaluma, Oakland, Richmond, Berkeley, Alameda, Hayward, Cupertino, and Santa Cruz are among 500 cities internationally that have declared climate crises.
Their goal is to combat sea-level rise, protect coastal areas-including the Bay Area-and promote sustainable local economies that do not rely on fossil fuels.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.