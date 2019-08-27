Filed Under:Antioch Bridge, Bay Area Toll Authority, Bay Bridge, Benicia Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, License Plate, Richmond San Rafael Bridge, San Mateo Bridge, Toll Bridges, Toll Cheats


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Toll cheating has dropped dramatically on the Bay Area’s bridges, possibly due to a new state law, according to officials.

For the past decade, $1 million in losses was typical each month, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority. But in May, that figure dropped to $250,000, a reduction of 75 percent.

Much of the drop has been credited to a new state law that went into effect this year where motorists with new vehicles get temporary plate numbers linked to a DMV database. That means drivers can no longer use unidentifiable dealer plates for months at a time.

Bridge officials also believe stepped up law enforcement may have encouraged long-term violators to replace dealer placards with legal plates.

