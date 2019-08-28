SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — BART received a $125 million boost in fast-track funding for its Silicon Valley extension, transit officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.
The money is for phase two of the Silicon Valley Project, a pilot program spearheaded by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA). The extension is 6.5 miles and stretches from the Berryessa BART Station through Downtown San Jose to the city of Santa Clara.
Four more BART stations are being added. In Wast San Jose, Downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, the stretch of track will run primarily underground.
The funding announced Wednesday was made possible by a promise from VTA to fund the majority of the project through local and state contributions, as well as a public-private partnership.
“I want to note that this $125 million is a down payment on the future,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
BART’s “Segment 1” will open to passenger service by the end of this year. “Segment 2” is on track to open by 2026.
