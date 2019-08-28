Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A person was stabbed in the leg on the platform of BART’s South Hayward station on Tuesday evening and the suspect remained at large, according to the transit agency.
The stabbing was reported at 5:13 p.m. at the station at 28601 Dixon St.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. BART police responded and searched trains for the suspect but came up empty.
A description of the stabbing suspect was not immediately available from BART police.
