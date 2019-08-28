DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — The body of a man who disappeared over the weekend in the Delta near Discovery Bay has been recovered, Contra Costa County authorities announced Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department tweeted that the body of Efferin Cruz was discovered in Delta waters. No other details were immediately available.
Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said that Cruz was fishing from an inflatable boat near Indian Slough in the Delta with another man early Sunday when the vessel sprung a leak. The other man was able to swim to shore, but Cruz vanished.
A Coast Guard rescue boat and MH-65 helicopter responded to the scene, as did units from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. The search continued until roughly 6:40 p.m. Sunday, when it was temporarily suspended for the night.
The helicopter returned at 6:15 a.m. Monday, but the crew suspended their search later that morning.
You must log in to post a comment.