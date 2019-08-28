BYRON (CBS SF) — Fire crews appeared to be making progress containing a brush fire in the small unincorporated Contra Costa town of Byron Wednesday that spread to three structures, according to authorities.
The fire burning on the 12000 block of the Byron Highway at around 5:30 p.m.
The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has reportedly requested mutual aid from Contra Costa Fire.
Happening now- vegetation fire that is extended into 3 structures in Byron in the 12000 bock of Byron Hwy. Power lines are down in middle of fire ground.
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 29, 2019
Authorities did not say whether the structures that were on fire were homes. Power lines are also down in the midst of the fire area, but PG&E workers had arrived to help as of about 6 p.m.
As of 6:15 p.m., fire crews appeared to be making headway with the fire as only underbrush could still be seen burning in the area.
