FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old bicyclist was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a car on a Fremont street, authorities said.
Fremont police said the fatal collision took place around 5:10 a.m. on Boyce Road between Stewart Avenue and Auto Mall Parkway. The force of the crash left debris spread across the roadway.
Arriving officers found the victim in the street. Efforts to aid him were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the scene.
Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said the 25-year-old driver from Ceres initially left the scene, but came back and was cooperating with investigators. There was no immediate word on what caused the collision.
Boyce Road was shut down while investigators searched the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Fremont police department.
Officers were investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the collision. This was Fremont’s fifth fatal traffic collision in 2019.
