WOODSIDE (CBS SF) – Three skimming devices were found at gas pumps at a station in Woodside on Monday afternoon and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are trying to find out who installed them there.
Deputies responded at 1:13 p.m. after an employee at the Chevron gas station at 2950 Woodside Road found the devices, which are secretly installed at gas pump terminals to fraudulently obtain credit card information when customers use the machines.
Investigators are working to determine how long the devices were in the gas pumps and who put them there. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call (650) 599-1536 or an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
