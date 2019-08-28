RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A Richmond High School teacher was arrested Monday on suspicion of having “an inappropriate relationship” with an underage student, police said.
The teacher’s name was not immediately released. Police notified the West Contra Costa Unified School District, which is cooperating in the ongoing investigation. Later Tuesday, district spokesman Marcus Walton said the teacher has been placed on leave.
“We are saddened and disappointed to learn about this alleged behavior,” a statement from district officials said.
“The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue working with our community partners to ensure all of the children we serve feel safe and supported,” district officials said.
