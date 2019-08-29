AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A man who was allegedly intoxicated and attempting to burn an American flag in a driveway, ignited a blaze that heavily damaged an American Canyon home Wednesday night.
American Canyon fire officials said they received a call around 11:16 p.m. of a fire at a home in the 100 block of Burgess Court.
Arriving firefighters found the garage of the home totally engulfed in flames and a man standing nearby. He told firefighters he was a relative of the homeowner who was in the process of selling the house.
The man told firefighters he was intoxicated and had ignited a American flag on fire in the driveway. The blaze had quickly spread to the garage so he called 911.
The homeowner arrived a short time later and could not explain the man’s actions.
The were no injuries in the fire and the man was arrested on arson allegations.
