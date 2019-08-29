PROGRAM ALERT:Watch Big Brother At 9 p.m. On KBCW 44/Cable 12 Tonight
Filed Under:Gilroy, Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting, Gilroy police, Gilroy Shooting, Mass Shooting


GILROY (AP) — Gilroy police say they have identified an additional person who suffered a gunshot wound during a deadly shooting at the city’s famous annual garlic festival last month, bringing the total number of injured to 20.

Authorities say a 58-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his head that required stitches. The man’s injuries bring the total number of people shot during the July 28 shooting to 17. An additional three people_including two children_were shot and killed when Santino William Legan opened fire. Legan killed himself at the festival.

Gilroy police tweeted out the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they believe all of the gunshot wound victims have now been identified. It was not immediately clear what led them to the latest victim.

Authorities said they found a passport, clown mask, wilderness survival guide and bottle rockets in the gunman Legan’s parked Honda Accord. Investigators also searched his family’s home in Gilroy, California, as well as his apartment in a remote area of Nevada.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism case. Although authorities found a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites, they say they have not determined Legan’s motive.

