SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — From one of the newest NFL stadiums to one of its oldest, Bay Area football fans have a range of experiences they can take part in when it comes to attending a pro football game.
Below is a run down of game day experience for Levi’s Stadium — the state of the art home of the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum — playing host to the Oakland Raiders for one final season.
LEVI’S STADIUM
Since its earliest days, the greatest challenge for any fan attending a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium has been traffic.
The rule of thumb is very simple — plan to arrive early and expect lengthy delays in leaving the stadium’s parking lot. Of you choose to take public transit, Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor, ACE and Caltrain trains drops off passengers within a walking distance from the stadium and VTA also has transit buses.
Once inside the stadium, brace yourself for a host of culinary delights from the likes of famed Bay Area chefs Michael Mina, Erica Welton and Dennis Hoover, Hiroo Nagahara and Tony Gemignani.
The offerings include:
- Churwaffle from Burgess Brothers, Iguanas Burritozilla, Konjoe Burger, Nathan’s Famous, Sauced BBQ, Slice House by Tony Gemignani and Super Duper serve fans across the stadium
- Curry Root, The Organic Coup, Starbird and Sandi’s Cobblers return this season
- Touchdown Terrace favorites The Chairman and Copita will have an expanded presence across the main concourse
- United Club, Levi’s Stadium’s largest indoor club space, has been refreshed with new options from local restaurants
- Winner of last season’s “The Coin Toss” fan vote – the Sourdough Crab Sandwich – will be served on the main concourse
- Silva’s Sausage (Gilroy) will now provide hot dogs and sausages across the stadium
As for tailgating, it’s only permitted in specified parking lots. Please refer to the event parking lot map.
- Tailgating will cease after kickoff
- Each parking space must be used for vehicle parking only
- Spaces may not be used for tailgating
- Glass containers are not permitted in ANY lot
- Self-contained campers must park in the designated oversized vehicle/RV parking area
- The Stadium Manager or its agents shall not be responsible for fire, theft, damage or loss to vehicles or any other article left in stadium affiliated parking lots
The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
The Oakland Coliseum (formerly called O.co Coliseum, McAfee Coliseum and Network Associates Coliseum) provides a memorable setting for outdoor events, most notably serving as the home for the Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders. The complex rests on 120 acres just off the Nimitz Freeway and was constructed in 1966 at a cost of $25.5 million.
Getting There
• Pre-Gaming • Tickets • Seating • NO-NO’s • Food & Drink
GETTING THERE
Public Transit
Those seeking public transportation to the Oakland Coliseum have three options: Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), Capitol Corridor (AmTrak), and AC Transit, which can can be contacted at (800) 448-9790.
(credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Driving Directions:From San Francisco
80 Bay Bridge EAST
880 SOUTH towards Hayward / San Jose
EXIT 66th Avenue
LEFT onto 66th Avenue
RIGHT into Oakland Coliseum / Oracle Arena Parking
From Emeryville
880 SOUTH towards Hayward / San Jose
EXIT 66th Avenue
LEFT onto 66th Avenue
RIGHT into Oakland Coliseum / Oracle Arena Parking
From Peninsula
92 EAST
880 NORTH
Exit Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum
Left Edes
Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way
From San Jose
880 NORTH towards Oakland
EXIT Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum
LEFT Edes
Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way
From Livermore
580 WEST
238 WEST to 880 NORTH
880 NORTH towards Oakland
EXIT Hegenberger Rd / Coliseum
LEFT Edes
Stay Straight onto S. Coliseum Way
Parking
The Oakland Coliseum has nearly 10,000 on-site parking spaces.
Oakland Athletics Parking Fees:
Car & Motorcycle – $17
RV / Limo / Bus – $30
Parking gates open 2.5 hours prior to game start.
Stadium gates open: Mon.-Fri: 1.5 hours before game time; Sat.-Sun.: 2 hours before game time.
Oakland Raiders Parking Fees:
Car & Motorcycle – $33 ($30 + $3 City-imposed parking tax.)
RV / Limo / Bus – $75 plus City-imposed parking tax.
Parking gates open 5 hours prior to game time.
Stadium gates open 2 hours prior to game time.
East Side / West Side Clubs open 3 hours prior to game time. (Suite/Club tickets only.)
Parking fees must be paid in cash.
Click Here for a map of parking lots.
PRE-GAMING
Oakland Athletics:
Guests may reserve tailgate areas during all Oakland A’s home games. Each tailgate area can accommodate groups of 50 to 200 people. There is a $100 fee to reserve a B Lot tailgate area. Monday-Friday, tailgate areas are available 2 hours prior to game time. On Saturday and Sunday, tailgate areas are available 2.5 hours prior to game time. For more information or to reserve an area, please call (510) 563-2339.
Oakland Raiders
Tailgating will be allowed in the area directly behind or in front of your vehicle as well as in the aisle ways once the row becomes filled. The Raiders ask that tailgaters observe the following guidelines:
- The Oakland Raiders Fan Code of Conduct will be enforced in all parking lots.
- Overnight parking is prohibited by law enforcement.
- Line-up for early arriving vehicles will begin at 6:00 a.m. for all lots and all gates.
- For games with kickoff times after 5:00 p.m., line-up will begin at 11:00 a.m.
- By Oakland City Ordinance, all DJ set-ups, bands, performances, and amplified noise or music is prohibited.
- Oversized vehicle parking passes – for vehicles more than 20 feet long, including RVs, buses, and trailers — must be purchased in advance from the Oakland Raiders Ticket Office, and there is a designated Oversized Vehicle Lot in lot B on the South Side of the Coliseum.
- Lewd and/or disruptive behavior in parking lots will not be tolerated.
TICKETS
Oakland Athletics Box Office
Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed Sundays & Holidays on non-game days.
Charge by Phone: (877) 493-BALL
(credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Oakland Raiders Box Office
Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
(Closed Sundays and Holidays unless there is a scheduled game)
Single Game Tickets available:
– At Raider Image Stores
– Online at Ticketmaster.com
– By phone (800) 745-3000
SEATING
Seating for baseball is 34,077. Seating for football is 63,132
Click Here for Oakland Athletics Seating Map.
Click Here for Oakland Raiders Seating Map.
The Black Hole for Raiders games refers to Field sections 101-110 and sometimes 150.
NO-NO’S
The following items are not permitted into the stadium. The lists represent the most common items attendees want to know about. All items may not be listed and will be at the discretion of law enforcement or security at the gates.
- inappropriate attire or signage
- bags larger than 18″w x 12″h x 8″d
- hard-sided containers of any size, including coolers and thermoses
- glass bottles, aluminum cans, flasks and camelbacks
- containers carrying liquids of any kind
- alcoholic beverages
- illegal drugs
- weapons of any kind
- fireworks
- projectiles, including frisbees, footballs and inflatable balls
- any size pole or stick
- umbrellas of any kind
- artificial noisemakers of any kind
- video cameras
- still cameras with lenses longer than 3″
- laser pointers, computers and large radios
- portable chairs
- scooters, bicycles, rollerskates and skateboards
- animals (non-service)
FOOD AND DRINK
Aramark Sports & Entertainment provides food and beverage services for the Club level, Luxury Suites, and all premium seating areas. All your traditional ballpark fare is also offered throughout the stadium by Aramark, from hot dogs, garlic fries and sausages to nachos and peanuts, as well as the BBQ stalls located on the lower concourse.
Other options include the Field Irish pub, offering hard liquor and fresh carved sandwiches, and the West Side Club, an enclosed bar and dining area on the second level, which offers a selection of more hand-made foods.
