



MOBILE, Alabama (CBS SF) — An arrest warrant was issued for former Golden State Warrior and current Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to a published report.

USA Today Sports reported that Mobile, Alabama police said Thursday that “an arrest warrant has been issued” after Cousins’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 7-year-old son filed a police report Friday.

The unidentified woman alleges Cousins threatened to “put a bullet in your (expletive) head” for not allowing their child to attend Cousins’ wedding to another woman last weekend in Atlanta. She recorded the phone conversation with Cousins and provided a copy to police.

The Lakers issued a statement saying, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously … We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

A four-time NBA All-Star who also played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Warriors last season, Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent.

The 29-year-old missed most of last season while he recovered from an Achilles tear, and was later felled by a quadriceps injury during the first round of the playoffs. He was able to return from that injury to play in the NBA Finals which the Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

Cousins tore a knee ligament during a workout with the Lakers earlier this month and may miss the entire season following knee surgery.