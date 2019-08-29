



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man accused in a highly-publicized assault outside a San Francisco condo earlier this month will stay in jail although he won’t be charged in a second alleged attack, following an eventful court hearing Thursday morning.

At the end of the proceeding – held only after three other courts passed on holding the hearing – Austin Vincent was heard swearing at prosecutors after Judge Ross C. Moody ordered him held without bail for the August 11 attack on a woman entering the Watermark condominium complex.

Moody dropped charges in which another woman accused him in a February assault after his defense attorney presented evidence Vincent was in Southern California at the time.

Bizarrness unfolding at the Hall of Justice as the Austin Vincent case has now been bounced to its third courtroom in just under a hour. At issue: the dismissal of the 2nd charges and whether he remains in custody. pic.twitter.com/UUhmU1D2CT — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) August 29, 2019

Austin Vincent will stay in jail. After judge ruled, he was heard muttering swear words at prosecutor. @KPIXtv — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) August 29, 2019

Thursday, Moody said the “totality of circumstances” did not provide clear and convincing evidence that releasing Vincent with a GPS tracker would be adequate to ensure his return to court.

Following his arrest for the Watermark building assault which was captured on surveillance video, a judge ordered Vincent released from jail with a GPS ankle monitor, prompting a public outcry that included criticism from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Vincent was also undergoing mental health treatment after being released. Last week, City Attorney Dennis Herrera defended Judge Christine Van Aken’s actions to release Vincent, noting that the District Attorney’s Office had video of the attack at the time of Vincent’s initial arraignment and did not provide it to Van Aken.

Thursday’s hearing also included a playing of the Watermark attack video and the reading of a statement from the victim, San Francisco resident Paneez Kosarian.

30-minute hearing covered just about everything, included a playing of the Watermark attack video and the reading of a victim statement. — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) August 29, 2019

The 25-year-old Vincent was being held for criminal threat and assault charges he received for the alleged February incident, which have now been dropped.

Vincent’s public defender has argued he should be placed back with assertive case management, saying Vincent had been in full compliance and receiving housing and counseling.

The attack captured on surveillance video and subsequent publicity ignited a debate over homelessness and crime within San Francisco, particularly when the judge ordered Vincent released from jail.