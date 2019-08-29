SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In a 6-0 vote, the San Francisco Planning Commission voted to turn a parking lot currently used by Muni operators next to the Balboa Park BART station into a safe lot for people living in their RVs and cars.
“I think it’s an innovative approach to the idea of what can we do with people who have no other place to go except their cars and vehicles,” said District 11 resident Linda Liteheiser, who spoke in favor of the proposal.
The pilot program for 33 RVs and cars would last a year. After that, the land would be turned into 130 affordable housing units by the city.
“We’ve been talking about this for over a decade but, in the meantime, just within this last year, we’ve seen a major increase in the number of people living in their vehicles,” says District 11 supervisor Ahsha Safai.
The lot would have toilets, showers and support staff to help transition folks out of their cars and into permanent housing.
The proposal now goes to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. If it passes, construction could begin in October.
