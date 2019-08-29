SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An Indiana woman who was screaming on the rooftop of a restaurant in Santa Rosa Thursday morning was arrested on suspicion of vandalism after a citizen and police safely removed her from the roof, police said.

The distressed 34-year-old woman climbed to the roof of The Bird & The Bottle restaurant at 1055 Fourth St. and began screaming around 5:15 a.m., Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

Fire and medical responders arrived and shut down Fourth Street to traffic. The woman refused to speak to officers and continued screaming, Gloeckner said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Hostage Negotiation Team spoke to the woman and police opened Fourth Street because the presence of the emergency responders seemed to agitate the woman further. The woman continued screaming and peeled away pieces of the roof and threw them at passing vehicles, Gloeckner said.

A citizen snuck to the back of the restaurant, climbed on the roof and tried to tackle the woman. She resisted but officers were able to grab her, take her off the roof and safely restrain her to prevent her from harming herself or the officers, according to Gloeckner.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism and throwing objects at vehicles. Gloeckner said police do not know if the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that she will be evaluated while in custody.

