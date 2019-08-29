PROGRAM ALERT:Watch Big Brother At 9 p.m. On KBCW 44/Cable 12 Tonight
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Sur, Highway 1, Kristen Kendall, Missing, Missing woman

BIG SUR (CBS SF) — A body was found Wednesday near where a vehicle went off a 300-foot cliff on Highway 1 near in Big Sur, but investigators have not yet determined if it was that of a missing Santa Cruz woman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said divers found the body about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the ocean near where a car hurled off a cliff on Saturday. A drone from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office was used to determine the mangled vehicle was unoccupied, and other agencies assisted in a search for the driver.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, crews recovered the vehicle, a burgundy 2015 Honda Civic registered to Kristen Kendall, whose family had filed a missing person report with Capitola police.

“The vehicle was completely crushed and there was no evidence of blood or anybody being injured inside the vehicle at the time,” said Officer Justin Roberts of the California Highway Patrol. “Possible ejection, but like I said, they searched day and night for bodies on the hillside and were not able to find anything.”

Friends of Kendall said she worked as a medical assistant in San Jose.

The cause of the weekend crash was under investigation.

Comments