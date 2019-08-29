BIG SUR (CBS SF) — A body was found Wednesday near where a vehicle went off a 300-foot cliff on Highway 1 near in Big Sur, but investigators have not yet determined if it was that of a missing Santa Cruz woman, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said divers found the body about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the ocean near where a car hurled off a cliff on Saturday. A drone from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office was used to determine the mangled vehicle was unoccupied, and other agencies assisted in a search for the driver.
At about 3 p.m. Sunday, crews recovered the vehicle, a burgundy 2015 Honda Civic registered to Kristen Kendall, whose family had filed a missing person report with Capitola police.
“The vehicle was completely crushed and there was no evidence of blood or anybody being injured inside the vehicle at the time,” said Officer Justin Roberts of the California Highway Patrol. “Possible ejection, but like I said, they searched day and night for bodies on the hillside and were not able to find anything.”
Friends of Kendall said she worked as a medical assistant in San Jose.
The cause of the weekend crash was under investigation.
