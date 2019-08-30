SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police arrested a crew of 10 suspects in connection with a large string of burglaries and other crimes primarily throughout Silicon Valley.
Police said the crew is responsible for dozens of commercial burglaries since the beginning of 2019, focusing on bike shops, construction sites and school districts.
The investigation, dubbed “Operation Kickstand,” was conducted by SJPD’s Burglary Prevention Unit. Investigators were able to identify six members of the 10 and obtain arrest warrants.
Six were arrested Thursday in San Jose and Sunnyvale and were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony charges including commercial burglary and conspiracy.
While the arrest warrants were being executed, an additional warrant was put out for a residence in the 1600 block of Willowgate Drive in San Jose. Four additional suspects were taken into custody at the home, marking ten total.
The second group of suspects was taken in for charges including: felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen credit cards and possession of a controlled substance.
Police seized three total firearms, stolen driver’s licenses, drugs and paraphernalia, ammunition, stolen credit cards and property as evidence against the crew.
