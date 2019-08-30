BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Burlingame police are looking for a group of suspects who stole a haul of around $70,000 from an Apple store on Thursday night. This is the third time this month that the store has been hit.
Eight black males entered the Apple Store on Burlingame Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. and stole the devices on display, according to Sgt. Bolanos of Burlingame PD. The suspects then fled in two separate vehicles and remain at large.
Snatch and grab at Burlingame Apple store. pic.twitter.com/2U1OvikGX5
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 30, 2019
No injuries were reported in the crime.
According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, about $20,000 worth of items was taken from the store in the earlier incidents.
Bolanos said that the incident is being classified as a grand theft, not a robbery.
You must log in to post a comment.