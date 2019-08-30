LOS GATOS (KPIX 5) — A fast-moving fire damaged several businesses overnight in a popular shopping and dining area near downtown Los Gatos.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department says it appears the fire started in a storage unit in a common area shared by four business and then spread into the roof and attic.

“It’s going to be a long time. That’s what we’re hearing. Because it’s the roof. The roof is just destroyed. It’s destroyed,” said Kashmere Salon Owner Delia Lira-Perez, choking back tears as she surveyed the damage to her business and reflected on its impact on her employees.

“We’re our own little dysfunctional family here. We definitely are a little family here,” Lira-Perez said. The salon suffered extensive smoke and water damage in the fire and it’s unclear when if will be ready to reopen.

A total of four businesses — a salon, an ice cream shop, restaurant and table-top gaming store — will likely be displaced by the fire.

“We’re trying our best to open as quickly as possible. But we don’t know how much it’s going to take,” said Arindam Jha, the owner of Glazier Ice Cream Shop. “The damage looks significant.”

Jha said his business opened nine months ago and the fire casts a cloud of uncertainty to open a second location in San Francisco.

The shopping district where last night’s fire broke out is known for its popular restaurants, shops and salons as well as for a number of fires at its most well-known businesses in recent years. Manresa restaurant burned in 2014 and again four years later in 2018.

In 2016, Double D’s, a popular sports bar, suffered a devastating fire from which it is only now recovering. And while there does not appear to be a connection between the fire, nearby businesses say they’re thankful the blaze was quickly contained.

“I am really grateful for the fast work that they were able to do, to break into the building and stop it before it continued on because we are really close,” said Leslie Robidoux, owner of Bettina’s clothing store.