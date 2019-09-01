RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An attempted traffic stop and subsequent pursuit Saturday in Richmond led to the arrest of a man who was found with “a large amount of counterfeit money as well as money printing tools and equipment,” Richmond police said.
A patrol officer in the city’s southern district attempted to pull over a speeding driver who fled at a high speed over three blocks before being detained near South 28th Street and Cutting Boulevard at 10:45 a.m.
A check showed the 48-year-old driver had a suspended license and was on probation for fraud-related crimes, which led to a search of the vehicle. That turned up the counterfeit $100, $50 and $20 bills and printing equipment.
The identity of the suspect has not been released pending filing of charges, police said.
