DAVENPORT (CBS SF) — Six people were rescued from the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning when their boat capsized off the coast from Davenport in unincorporated Santa Cruz County, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received several 911 calls around 11:15 a.m. Sunday about a 21-foot recreational boat taking on water off the coast near Davenport. The Coast Guard responded by dispatching an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from San Francisco and a small-crew response boat from Santa Cruz.
The recreational boat, meanwhile, capsized about 11:40 a.m. None of the six people aboard was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard boat crew and the Santa Cruz Harbor Master both arrived on scene about noon, and each retrieved three of the people in the water after the pleasure boat sank.
All six people from the sunken boat were treated for hypothermic symptoms and transported to Santa Cruz, where all were treated by emergency medical personnel, the Coast Guard said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.