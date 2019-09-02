SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police chased three auto burglary suspects through city streets, leading to a crash at an intersection. Afterwards, the suspects fled on foot and one carjacked a woman, authorities said Monday afternoon.

At around 1:16 p.m., SFPD officers patrolling the area of Baker and Beach Streets identified a vehicle that was involved in several auto break-ins in the city, police said.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove away, initiating a high-speed pursuit. Their vehicle crashed into another car being driven by a 45-year-old male at Divisadero and Lombard Streets after blowing through a red light.

Rennard Davis, the male driver visiting the city with his family from Los Angeles, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. He had just finished sightseeing at the Golden Gate Bridge before he was struck.

“I guess that black Impala just really ran the red light and just hit me, and I spun around. I saw him coming at the end as I was being hit,” said Davis.

After the crash, the three suspects attempted to run away on foot. Police were able to apprehend two of the suspects–one a male in his 30s and the other a 34-year-old female. The third suspect, another male in his 30s, carjacked a female victim who complied, fearing for her safety.

The third suspect remains at large and the carjacking victim’s vehicle is still outstanding.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, police said.