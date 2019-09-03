LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — The Los Angeles home of former Warriors center JaVale McGee was reportedly burglarized on Saturday, with thieves taking one of his championship rings along with at least $200,000 worth of other valuables.
According to a report by TMZ Sports, McGee was away from home and didn’t learn of the weekend crime until Tuesday.
TMZ said they learned from law enforcement sources that two safes containing cash and jewelry were stolen from McGee’s home. One of the safes contained one of his championship rings from his stint with the Warriors–it wasn’t clear which year’s ring, 2017 or 2018, was taken.
According to the report, McGee also couldn’t find the goggles he wore as champagne splashed about the locker room during the celebrations directly following one of the Warriors’ title victories.
McGee is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, police told TMZ.
